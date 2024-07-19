Former NBA Player Wants New Orleans Pelicans to Send Star Out West
The New Orleans Pelicans are still working through the NBA offseason.
With Brandon Ingram still on the roster, which wasn't expected, they're considering different trade options or potentially keeping him on the team with their new-look group.
At this point in time, it still seems likely that the Pelicans will end up moving Ingram. However, the market has dried up a bit following free agency and it may take some time to get a deal done.
While there are very few teams around the league who could make sense as a trade partner for Ingram, there are some specific landing spots to watch. Those potential destinations are the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Golden State Warriors.
That isn't to say that there are no other teams who could make a push for the star, but these are the teams who appear to make the most sense on paper at the moment.
Speaking of the Warriors, they tried to pull off a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason for Paul George. They were clearly interested in adding a scoring forward, which is exactly what Ingram is as well.
Could they now turn their attention to working out a deal with New Orleans?
Recently, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said he would like to see Ingram get traded to Golden State.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pelicans, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per contest to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. In addition to those numbers, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers could be exactly what the Warriors need to get back on track and into NBA Finals contention again.
A trade could involve pieces like Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney heading back to New Orleans. There are many different ways a trade between these two teams could look.
For Golden State, they are running out of time to compete with Stephen Curry leading the way since neither he or Draymond Green are getting any younger. Klay Thompson already left town this offseason.
It will be interesting to see if the Pelicans and Warriors come together on a trade for Ingram.
There is no guarantee talks will even take place, but the potential deal would make a ton of sense for both sides.