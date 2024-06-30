Pelicans Scoop

Former New Orleans First-Round Pick Will Become An NBA Free Agent

Chris Paul set to hit the NBA's open market.

Kyle T. Mosley

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) directs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) directs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports / Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans guard Chris Paul will be waived by the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul, 39, will become a free agent on the open market.

New Orleans selected Paul out of Wake Forest as the 4th overall draft pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He's played for New Orleans, Los Angeles, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and Golden State in the NBA career.

Chris Paul in New Orleans
April 26, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New Orleans Hornets point guard Chris Paul (3) readies to take a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of game five of the 2011 NBA playoffs at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul has been selected to 12 NBA All-Star rosters, 4 All-NBA First Teams, 5 All-NBA Second Teams, and 2 All-NBA Third Teams. In New Orleans, he was voted the 2006 Rookie of the Year and finished second in the NBA MVP Award race that season.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Kyle T. Mosley

Home/News