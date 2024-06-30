Former New Orleans First-Round Pick Will Become An NBA Free Agent
Chris Paul set to hit the NBA's open market.
Former New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans guard Chris Paul will be waived by the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul, 39, will become a free agent on the open market.
New Orleans selected Paul out of Wake Forest as the 4th overall draft pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He's played for New Orleans, Los Angeles, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and Golden State in the NBA career.
Paul has been selected to 12 NBA All-Star rosters, 4 All-NBA First Teams, 5 All-NBA Second Teams, and 2 All-NBA Third Teams. In New Orleans, he was voted the 2006 Rookie of the Year and finished second in the NBA MVP Award race that season.
