Former New Orleans Pelicans Guard Listed Among Greatest Players in NBA History
With the New Orleans Pelicans gearing up for the regular season in a couple of months, the summer is a time for fun lists and predictions during this time as everyone patiently waits for basketball to start again.
One of which was created by HoopsHype that listed the 78 greatest players in NBA History.
A notable selection was former Pelicans guard Chris Paul, who came in at No. 28.
Paul was drafted by the franchise with the No. 4 overall pick in 2005 when they were known as the Hornets. He quickly made his mark despite the team being displaced that year after the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina. The team relocated to Oklahoma City for the first two years of his career.
The former Wake Forest standout won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, just one vote shy of a unanimous selection. He led all rookies in points, assists, steals, and double-doubles. His third year marked his best as a Hornet, as the team returned to New Orleans full-time.
Paul made his first All-Star team that season with the city serving as host for All-Star weekend.
The Hornets finished the year with a franchise-record 56 wins as their star guard finished second in MVP voting, narrowly losing the award to Kobe Bryant. New Orleans lost in the second round of the playoffs to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of that series.
During the next few years, the Hornets never made it past the first round of the playoffs.
With the team fearing they would Paul him in free agency, they sought trade partners for him. An initial deal to send him to the Lakers was in place before the NBA stepped in and nixed the deal. New Orleans did not have an owner at the time, so the league acted on their behalf.
He eventually was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers where he spent the next five seasons.
Paul finished his New Orleans tenure with averages of 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 425 games. He is still the franchise leader in assists, steals, and triple-doubles.
Paul enters his 20th year in the league and will play for the Spurs this season, helping to mold superstar in the making Victor Wembanyama.
The veteran still seeks his first NBA championship, the last thing on his stellar resume left to accomplish.
Paul is a 12-time All-Star, a nine-time All-NBA selection, and was named to the 75th NBA Anniversary Team.