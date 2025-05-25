Former Warriors, Pelicans Coach Receives Major International Job
The New Orleans Pelicans may not be in the major headlines during the NBA offseason, but one member of their coaching staff is receiving a giant promotion.
According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, James Laughlin is leaving the New Orleans Pelicans to become the general manager of Napoli Basket. Laughlin was the Chief of Staff to the coaching team for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was also on the Warriors coaching staff for five seasons before that.
As a member of the Golden State Warriors, Laughlin helped contribute to two NBA championships with head coach Steve Kerr.
There were concerns that the New Orleans Pelicans would receive a major coaching overhaul, with Willie Green being a prime candidate to be removed. The team ultimately did not do that, but they did bring in Joe Dumars to become the new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations .
There were also major questions on whether the Pelicans would trade Zion Williamson this offseason after trading away Brandon Ingram, but that also doesn't seem to be the case. The latest reports indicate that Dumars wants to try giving Williamson a chance, which is likely the smarter move for the Pelicans. A superstar like Zion won't just come to New Orleans again after he leaves.
It's tough to say how the Pelicans will look next season. On paper, they always have a great roster when healthy, but the problem is that they've basically never been healthy.
