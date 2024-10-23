Four Major Storylines to Watch in New Orleans Pelicans Season Opener Against Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans season is finally here.
After being swept in the first round of last year’s playoffs by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans will look to improve and find a way to make the postseason without the need for the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The first challenge of the year will be the home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Bulls suffered a second consecutive losing record last season, ending the year 39-43.
Here are four major storylines to focus on in the season-opening game at Smoothie King Area on Wednesday night.
Is Zion Williamson Ready To Go?
The expectations for the superstar continue to be as high as ever.
However, after missing the NBA All-Star game for the first time in three years, Williamson will look to improve his production on the court. His incredible summer transformation has already shown to be a game-changing decision based on his early performances this preseason.
Having Williamson start the year strong could be the missing factor in what puts this team at the top of the Western Conference instead of being a squad fighting for the final spot in the playoffs.
But, he is a already a question mark for playing the first contest of this campaign with him being a game-time decision with an illness.
They May Not Be At Full Strength
It was also reported earlier this week that Dejounte Murray is a game-time decision for Wednesday’s game against Chicago as well due to personal reasons.
The highly anticipated debut of the guard may have to wait until the weekend if he doesn't suit up.
Murray was traded to the Pelicans this summer to help solidify the core around Williamson. Jose Alvarado was also mentioned as questionable at the beginning of the week due to a right knee contusion. He was reported to be in a car accident this morning, but later cleared up the report this morning that he was only helping a friend involved. He still remains a game-time decision.
Lonzo Ball Making His NBA Return
The Bulls guard is noted to be available for tonight's game in New Orleans.
If he plays, it will be his first NBA action since Jan. 14, 2022.
Ball played with the Pelicans for two years (2019-2021) and appeared in 118 games for the organization. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 assists per contest across that span.
Brandon Ingram's Role
All offseason, the biggest question for New Orleans' front office was what their future plans were for the former first-round pick. The Pelicans and Ingram could not agree on an extension, and a possible trade seems like a realistic possibility.
Will the uncertainty of his future with the organization change the way he is utilized on the court?
It's doubtful, but it's worth keeping an eye on.