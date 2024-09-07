Four Teams Named Possible Trade Suitors for New Orleans Pelicans Star
The New Orleans Pelicans have been in the NBA rumor mill all offseason long when it comes to star forward Brandon Ingram.
At the beginning of the offseason, the Pelicans were widely expected to end up moving Ingram. Despite all of those rumors, they still have not decided what they're going to do.
When it comes to extension talks between the two sides, there has been no progress. Ingram is demanding a max contract and New Orleans has shown no signs of being willing to meet those demands.
If that stalemate continues, a trade before the deadline still seems like the most likely option.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pelicans, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the Ingram trade situation. They also listed the top four potential trade destinations for him if a move is made.
Among those four teams were the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets.
Let's take a closer look at each of those situations.
Ingram heading to the Heat would put him in a great place to compete for a championship. He would join forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and would provide a much-needed offensive punch.
Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are also a piece away from contending in the Eastern Conference. They're missing a second scoring option to take pressure off of Mitchell. Ingram would be able to provide that at an elite level.
Playing alongside of Victor Wembanyama is the most intriguing option on this list. Acquiring Ingram would put the Spurs seriously on the map in the Western Conference. He would be a key piece in helping San Antonio get back into the playoffs.
Finally, the Nets are in desperate need of a franchise centerpiece. After trading Mikal Bridges this offseason, Brooklyn doesn't have a player to build around. Trading for Ingram would fill that need.
All of that being said, there are a number of teams who could still swing a trade for the star 26-year-old forward. These four teams are certainly franchises to keep an eye on.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Ingram in the coming weeks. It still seems very likely that New Orleans would pull the trigger if the right deal was presented to them.