Franz Wagner Makes Magic History vs Pelicans
The Orlando Magic have dominated the New Orleans Pelicans over the past few seasons in New Orleans. Orlando has won seven straight games at the Smoothie King Center and looked dominant in the first half on Thursday night. The Magic held a 68-38 advantage, led by their two best players, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Wagner made history in the first half, becoming the first Magic player to score more than 20 points in a half with no misses and no turnovers. The fourth-year forward from Germany leads the team in points and assists this season. Orlando is trying to climb up the Eastern Conference standings and avoid the Play-In Tournament this year.
The Magic selected Wagner as a former first-round pick in 2021, and he quickly established himself in the NBA. Wagner made the All-NBA Rookie First Team and has increased his points per game in all four seasons. Wagner and Banchero are forming a reputable 1-2 punch in the Eastern Conference. Orlando made the playoffs last season, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans hope their season ends without major injuries. New Orleans has already lost Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray with season-ending injuries, while star forward Zion Williamson missed 27 straight games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury. The Pelicans currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are in play for a top pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Orlando is trying to make the playoffs for the second straight year and begin to build momentum with its young core in place.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors