G-League Stop Latest On Kira Lewis' Road To Return
Former first-round draft pick Kira Lewis Jr. moves closer to rejoining the Pelicans with assignment to G-League affiliate.
Today, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that guard Kira Lewis Jr. has been assigned to join the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G-League affiliate.
Lewis was drafted with the 13th overall selection in the 2020 Draft out of Alabama. Since then, he has appeared in only 78 games for the Pelicans.
The 6-1 point guard sustained a torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee during a game against the Denver Nuggets on December 8, 2021.
At the time, Lewis was posting averages of 5.9 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game in just over 14 minutes of action.
Lewis had shown improvement prior to his injury, reaching double figures in scoring in five of his final 11 games during the 2021-22 season.
