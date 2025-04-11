Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins NBA History With Lakers Legend vs Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 136-111 on Thursday night to capture their sixth straight victory. Milwaukee is now tied for the longest current win streak in the NBA and is on a roll heading into the playoffs. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong performance, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Giannis broke his streak of three straight games with a triple-double but joined some exclusive company with his performance. He joined NBA all-time great Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to have 10 straight games of 20+ points on 60%+ field goal shooting.
Antetokounmpo has historically been dominant against the Pelicans, having scored at least 30 points in his previous eight games against New Orleans. The two-time MVP did not reach 30 points on Thursday but didn't play in the fourth quarter of the team's blowout victory.
Milwaukee will have the fifth seed in this year's upcoming playoffs and will face the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Indiana wrapped up home court in the first round of the playoffs in what will be a rematch of last year's playoffs. The Bucks hope to get star guard Damian Lillard back after the nine-time all-star has missed the last 11 games with a blood clot in his calf. Milwaukee is hopeful he can return before the playoffs start next week.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard make a dynamic duo when they both are healthy, and the Bucks hope they can lean on their talent and experience to make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
