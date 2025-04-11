Giannis Antetokounmpo's Statement After Bucks-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks faced off on Thursday night in a game that went exactly how fans would expect it to go.
The Pelicans were massively shorthanded as they faced off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks and were ultimately crushed. The Bucks' lead was so comfortable that Giannis ended up not even needing to play in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Giannis seem overjoyed with the win.
"I feel like I'm having fun," Giannis exclaimed. "That's all. I feel like I'm having fun. You know? If I'm having fun, I'm competing, I'm in a good place, it doesn't matter how many minutes I play or what's in front of me, I just want to, you know, have fun and compete.
Giannis finished the night with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on 64.7% shooting from the field in only 25 minutes.
After the win, Milwaukee has a firm grip on the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an overall of 46-34. They're three games behind the Pistons for the fourth seed, and two games ahead of the Pistons for the sixth seed.
Ironically, Milwaukee's next two games are against the Pistons. One win would solidify the fifth seed for them, but they could still technically drop to the sixth seed if they lose both games.
