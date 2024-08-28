Hall of Fame Prediction For Former New Orleans Pelicans Guard Causes Uproar
Does former New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday have a case to make the Hall of Fame?
The NBA offseason is a fun time for predictions, comparisons, and analysis ahead of the upcoming year. One analytical deep-dive involving former New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has social media in an uproar. The popular basketball stat site Basketball Reference has an algorithm for predicting Hall of Famers and currently the list of active players and their percentage of getting enshrined in Springfield.
Holiday ranks No. 36 on the list with a 1.67% chance of making the Basketball Hall of Hame, according to Basketball Reference. The tweet containing this information currently stands at over 5.5 million views, with many comments claiming it a travesty that the former Pelican is ranked so low.
