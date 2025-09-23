Herb Jones gets hilarious message from Josh Hart about new extension
The New Orleans Pelicans will feel pressure to contend for at least a play-in spot this season, with the Atlanta Hawks controlling their 2026 first-round pick after they dealt away the rights on draft night to trade up for Maryland's Derik Queen. If New Orleans wants to turn things around, they'll be looking to get a bounce-back season from standout defensive wing Herb Jones.
After a rather healthy start to his career, Jones appeared in just 20 games last season, but showed enough for New Orleans across his four years in the league to earn a four-year, $67.5 million extension with the team. However, the 35th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft still remains true to his humble mindset.
When asked about his wardrobe potentially changing after the new extension, Jones says fans can expect nothing to change. “Nothing changed. If my family is good, I'm cool. I don’t really care about what anyone says about clothes, especially going to a basketball game... You’re putting your uniform on in 5 minutes in the locker room."
Even though Jones definitely has enough money to throw at some gameday fits, it seems as though he'll look to put that money elsewhere. An honorable decision, Jones' former teammate and New York Knicks star Josh Hart still sent a playful and hilarious message to him after seeing what Jones had to say during media day.
Josh Hart Pokes Fun At Ex-Teammate
"Man stop being corny! Throw on some Dior and some ice," Hart joked around. For those familiar with Hart's personality, it's not a surprise to see him react with such a comment.
Before he found his home with the Knicks, Hart actually spent some time as a teammate of Jones', as Hart played 41 games with the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season, before being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in the CJ McCollum deal. Hart spent just 64 games in Portland before eventually moving to the Knicks, which is now his longest tenure.
Even though players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are often making fashion statements in their pre-game walk to the locker room, Jones doesn't seem to care about that at all. Wearing team-issued gear, it won't cost a dime or cut into his lucrative extension.
Looking at Jones on the court, which seems to be a bigger focus than his off-court apparel, he'll look to bounce back offensively next season after shooting a career-low 30.6% from beyond the arc. If he can become even an average offensive talent with his elite defensive abilities, he'll be well worth the money for New Orleans.