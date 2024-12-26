Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans face Southwest Division rival Houston Rockets on Thursday evening. Both teams have been heading in opposite directions through the year's first 30 or so games. New Orleans has lost its last seven games and is last in the Western Conference with a 5-25 record.
Meanwhile, the upstart Rockets head into Thursday with a 20-9 record, good enough for second place in the conference standings. Houston defeated New Orleans 133-113 last Thursday night at home. Both teams released their injury reports before the post-Christmas matchup, with some very familiar names still sidelined for the Pelicans.
New Orleans has four players unavailable for the Rockets game, including Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle). Both players have been out indefinitely with their injuries, but Williamson is closer to a return, per the Pelicans' announcement earlier this week. Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Karlo Matkovic (back) join both stars on the injury report.
The Pelicans also list Trey Murphy III (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee soreness) as questionable for the matchup. Murphy III received a scare against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday when the fourth-year forward injured his ankle during the third quarter of the loss. Murphy III left the game and did not return.
Houston also lists a few players who will play in the game. Gritty defender Dillon Brooks (ankle soreness) will not play, along with N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Nate Williams, who are all out on G League assignments. The Rockets list forward Tari Eason as questionable with a lower leg injury.
Tip-off for the matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
