Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans host the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center. The matchup is the second this season between the teams, with the Celtics narrowly escaping with a one-point win early this month in Boston. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired in regulation.
The Celtics have won seven straight games against the Pelicans and hold a 27-21 head-to-head advantage in this matchup. New Orleans kept the first matchup close because it outshot the Celtics from deep. The Pelicans were +15 from downtown and held Boston to just 29% shooting from downtown. Boston still leads the league in three-point attempts and three-point makes this season.
Both teams released their injury reports for Friday's game, and the Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson is questionable with a non-COVID-related illness. The two-time all-star missed two games last week with a similar illness. Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins (illness) is out for the second straight game.
Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) remain out with their injuries, while Keion Brooks, Jr. and Antonio Reeves are assigned to the G League. Backup center Daniel Theis is doubtful with a right thumb sprain.
Meanwhile, the Celtics reveal veteran center Al Horford is probable with a big toe sprain, but Sam Hauser is questionable with a right hip injury. Boston is tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best road record in the NBA. Last season, the Pelicans were the best road team in the league, but this season they are one of the worst. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
