Injury Report: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans
Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Pelicans were one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. Now, the team finds themselves on a three-game losing streak, having to face off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Both teams will be dealing with some very key injuries, but Dallas should have the advantage against the Pelicans on Wednesday night.
The New Orleans Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Keion Brooks Jr., Karlo Matkovic, and Antonio Reeves.
Brandon Ingram is out due to a left ankle sprain. He has not played for the Pelicans in over a month.
Dejounte Murray is listed as probable with right elbow bursitis and a right index finger sprain, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Keion Brooks Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Karlo Matkovic is out with a G League assignment, and Antonio Reeves is out with a G League assignment.
The Dallas Mavericks have six players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, and Dwight Powell.
Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain.
Dante Exum is doubtful with right wrist surgery, Maxi Kleber is out with a right foot fracture, Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture, Naji Marshall is questionable with an illness, and Dwight Powell is out with a right hip strain.
The New Olreans Pelicans face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
