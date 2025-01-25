Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets
The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets battle Saturday evening at the Spectrum Center. Both teams lost on Friday night and look to return to the win column. New Orleans lost to Memphis, breaking their four-game winning streak. Now, they face the struggling Hornets, who are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings.
The Pelicans have defeated the Hornets four straight times since the 2022 season. New Orleans played Friday night without Zion Williamson, who was recovering from a non-COVID-related illness. The former No. 1 overall pick has not played since January 17th against the Utah Jazz. Both teams released their injury report for Saturday night's game.
Williamson is not listed on the report, meaning he will play against the Hornets. Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) are listed out against Charlotte. Keion Brooks, Jr. is also out after being on a G League assignment.
The Hornets had several players who missed Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. LaMelo Ball (wrist), Miles Bridges (back spasms), and Seth Curry (ankle) are all available to play after missing on Friday. Meanwhile, Trey Mann (disc), Cody Martin (core), Brandon Miller (wrist), and Grant Williams (knee) are out.
Both teams are out of playoff contention even before the all-star break. With the NBA Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, the Pelicans are rumored to make moves to alleviate some financial burden off them. Names like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum may be on the move to other teams who feel like they are close to contending for an NBA title.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors