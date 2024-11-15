Pelicans Scoop

Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets have large injury reports

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home after their quick one-game road trip to take on a red-hot Denver Nuggets team. New Orleans is desperately looking to snap their six-game losing streak tonight.

The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, and Karlo Matkovic.

Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a hamstring strain, CJ McCollum is out with a right adductor strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Jordan Hawkins is out with a lower back strain, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, and Karlo Matkovic is out on a G League assignment.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) smiles before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Nuggets also have a hefty injury report, with six players listed: Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.

Nikola Jokic is currently listed as questionable due to personal reasons, Vlatko Cancar is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Jalen Pickett is out on a G League assignment.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight

