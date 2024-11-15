Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home after their quick one-game road trip to take on a red-hot Denver Nuggets team. New Orleans is desperately looking to snap their six-game losing streak tonight.
The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, and Karlo Matkovic.
Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a hamstring strain, CJ McCollum is out with a right adductor strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Jordan Hawkins is out with a lower back strain, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, and Karlo Matkovic is out on a G League assignment.
The Nuggets also have a hefty injury report, with six players listed: Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as questionable due to personal reasons, Vlatko Cancar is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Jalen Pickett is out on a G League assignment.
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight
