Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Pelicans have a massive injury report against the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a horrible loss to the Toronto Raptors, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to bounce back against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they'll remain incredibly undermanned again today.

New Orleans has eight players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jamal Cain, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, and Trey Murphy III.

Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right calf soreness, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jamal Cain is questionable with right ankle sprain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with low back soreness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out with a G League assignment, and Trey Murphy III is questionable with a left knee contusion. Dejounte Murray is listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince WIlliams Jr. Ja Morant is probable with a left knee contusion, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a left fifth metatarsal repair, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 5:00 p.m. EST tonight.

