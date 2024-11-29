Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies
After a horrible loss to the Toronto Raptors, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to bounce back against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they'll remain incredibly undermanned again today.
New Orleans has eight players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jamal Cain, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, and Trey Murphy III.
Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right calf soreness, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jamal Cain is questionable with right ankle sprain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with low back soreness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out with a G League assignment, and Trey Murphy III is questionable with a left knee contusion. Dejounte Murray is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince WIlliams Jr. Ja Morant is probable with a left knee contusion, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a left fifth metatarsal repair, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 5:00 p.m. EST tonight.
