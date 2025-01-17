Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center. Friday's matchup pits the two worst teams in the Western Conference against each other. Both teams are in line for one of the top picks in next year's draft.
New Orleans has been playing better basketball lately, winning three of their last four games, including two on the road. However, the Jazz are struggling with injuries over the last week of the season, something the Pelicans are all too familiar with. Both teams released their injury reports for Friday's game in New Orleans.
The Pelicans list four players out for the game, including Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder). Keion Brooks Jr. and Antonio Reeves are both out on G League assignments. Zion Williamson is not listed on the report, meaning he can play on Friday night. Williamson sat out Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks for precautionary reasons while he still works his way back from his hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are still ailing heading into the game with New Orleans. Utah lists seven players out, including three starters. Lauri Markkanen (back spasms), Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture), Walker Kessler (rest), Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Johnny Juzang (hand fracture), and Micah Potter (illness) will all miss Friday. Utah will get guard Collin Sexton back after he missed Wednesday's game.
The Jazz have won five of the last seven games in this series, but the Pelicans did win both home games last season. A win on Friday would give the Pelicans their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
