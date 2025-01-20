Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz met for the second straight time on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans took the matchup 136-123 behind a game-high 26 points from guard CJ McCollum. Both teams have the worst record in the Western Conference this season, but the Pelicans have won four of their last five games.
Utah is dealing with a bevy of injuries and played Friday's game against New Orleans with seven players out. Colin Sexton led them in scoring with 24 points after missing the previous game for rest. Both teams released their injury report for Monday night's game.
The big surprise for New Orleans is that star forward Zion Williamson is now out due to a non-COVID illness. Williamson played on Friday night and recorded 24 points with a season-high 14 rebounds. The two-time all-star has only played in ten games this season. Rookie Yves Missi is again listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness. He missed Friday's game with the same illness.
Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) remain out for the Pelicans. Head coach Willie Green said there was still no update on Ingram's return from his ankle injury. Keion Brooks, Jr. and Antonio Reeves are also out on G League assignment.
Meanwhile, the Jazz again list a lengthy injury report for Monday. Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Taylor Hendricks (fibula), Johnny Juzang (hand), Lauri Markkanen (back spasms) all remain out again, but Collin Sexton is also out with rest.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
