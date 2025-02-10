Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans end their four-game road trip on Monday night when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans faces a stiff challenge against the league's number-one defense. The Thunder leads the league in opponent points per game, opponent field goal percentage, and steals per game.
Starting center Chet Holmgren returned to the Thunder lineup on Friday after missing the last three months with a pelvic injury. The 7-foot-1 center recorded four blocks and two steals in his return to the court. While the Thunder is getting healthier, New Orleans remains a wounded team heading into the matchup. Both teams revealed their injury report for the game Monday night.
The Pelicans list four players out against the Thunder, including two of their newest acquisitions, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk. New Orleans traded star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the deadline on Thursday in exchange for Brown and Olynyk, plus draft compensation.
In addition to the newcomers, Herb Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) will miss Monday night's game. New Orleans has the worst road record in the league, while the Thunder own the best home record in the NBA. Oklahoma City's injury report has some key bench players on it.
Isaiah Joe (knee), Cason Wallace (shoulder), Ousmane Dieng (soleus), Ajay Mitchell (toe), and Nikola Topic (knee) won't play against New Orleans on Monday. The Thunder were the No.1 pick last season and currently are on top of the Western Conference this season.
Tip-off for Monday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
