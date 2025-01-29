Ja Morant Reacts to Zion Williamson's Instagram Post
Even though Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were in the same draft class together and could be considered competitors, the two seem to have a lot of love for one another. Both players root for each other online, and the perfect example was in Zion's latest Instagram post.
On Tuesday night, Zion made a viral Instagram post that gathered over 40,000 likes in under nine hours. Numerous NBA players reacted to it, including Dejounte Murray and Ja Morant
Upon seeing the post, Morant commented with a "💪🏾" emoji. Zion was drafted first overall in the 2019 draft while Morant was drafted second overall in the same draft. Morant ultimately ended up winning Rookie of the Year between the two players.
The 2025 NBA season has not been kind to Zion. After playing in 70 games last season, many expected this season to be the one where he was finally healthy for the majority of it. Instead, he's only played 12 out of 47 games for the Pelicans.
While Zion has missed a plethora of games this season, the most important thing is that he's back now. If anything, that's what his recent Instagram post is celebrating. Since his return in the month of January, Zion is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 57.3% shooting from the field.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Dallas Maverick at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors