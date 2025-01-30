Jason Kidd's Honest Statement on Zion Williamson
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 137-136 on Wednesday night to exact a little revenge from a controversial loss to New Orleans less than two weeks ago. In that game, Dallas believed a potential goaltending call could have given them a victory over the Pelicans, but none was called in the 119-116 New Orleans win.
Zion Williamson missed the January 15th game but quickly made his presence felt on Wednesday against a Mavericks team depleted by injuries to its frontcourt players. Williamson scored 29 points in 28 minutes in the loss to the Mavericks. The two-time all-star is still on a minutes restriction after his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 27 straight games.
After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd gave his impressions on Williamson and how difficult it is to stop a player with his talent. "He's tough to guard. His ability to get downhill, his ability to take contact and finish… He was really good tonight", Kidd told reporters.
Williamson has been a dominating force since entering the league in 2019. Since then, he has averaged the most paint points in the NBA and routinely shoots around 60% from the field. His biggest issue has been his health. Williamson has suffered a significant hamstring injury in the last three seasons. Last year, the former No. 1 overall pick played the most games of his career, but this season, Williamson has only appeared in 12 games.
The Pelicans are 12-36 on the season and already out of the playoff race. New Orleans must look to build a solid unit around Williamson moving forward to compete in the Western Conference.
