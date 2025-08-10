Jeremiah Fears, NBA Players React to Trae Young's Recent Post
The 2025 NBA offseason has been filled with plenty of rumors around some of the league's biggest stars, headlined by guys like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James. However, other All-Star players have been thrown into uncomfortable conversations as well.
Trae Young's uncertainty in Atlanta
There have been plenty of questions around Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks, and his unlikelihood to sign an extension with the franchise.
"Sources say Young's side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "...The reported disappointment Young is said to be feeling about his contract status appears to stem largely from the fact that the Hawks never really broached an extension at all."
Young, 26, remains one of the best point guards in the NBA, coming off another impressive season in Atlanta. Last season, Young averaged 24.2 points and a league-high 11.6 assists per game, making the fourth All-Star appearance of his career.
The Oklahoma product was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has been a premier talent in the league since then, but besides an outlier Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021, they have not amounted to much.
Trae Young shares Instagram post
Amid the rumored uncertainty about his future, Young shared an Instagram post a couple of days ago to share pictures and videos of his offseason workouts, as the veteran point guard continues to improve.
Via Trae Young: "True to this, not new to this"
A handful of NBA players reacted to Young's post, including New Orleans Pelicans rookie and former Oklahoma Sooners star Jeremiah Fears.
Jeremiah Fears; "Family 🤞🏽"
Bogdan Bogdanovic: "Locked in"
Kent Bazemore: "You are getting taller bro 😂😂. You know it’s love kid 🙏🏾⚡️"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
2016-17 NBA MVP and current free agent point guard Russell Westbrook also liked Young's post.
Fears, 18, was the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, and it has been clear that he and Young have a special connection through their separate time at Oklahoma. Fears has high expectations for New Orleans heading into his rookie season, but with a talented roster around him, it could take some time for him to get the opportunity he deserves. Similar to Young, he undoubtedly has All-Star potential.