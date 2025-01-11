Joel Embiid Sends Message to Promising NBA Rookie
Yves Missi may not have had the hype of other NBA rookies like Zach Edey or Alex Sarr, but the 21st pick of the 2024 NBA draft has become one of the most promising young rookies in the league.
He's even gotten the attention of 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.
On Friday night, when the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid sent a message to his fellow Cameroonian.
“I can’t wait to kick his ass, but I’m happy for him,” Embiid said to Marc Spears of Andscape. “He has a chance to be really good. Right now, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. But I would also hope that he keeps working on his game because I think there’s way more to come."
Missi has some solid competition when it comes to winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award this season, especially in the form of Alex Sarr, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey. However, Embiid believes Missi has a very good chance of winning the award.
“He also has a pretty good chance of also winning that award, Rookie the Year. I’m rooting for him," Embiid said.
Through 38 games this season, Yves Missi is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 55.4% shooting from the field. When it comes to steals of the 2024 NBA Draft, one could easily argue that he's it.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors