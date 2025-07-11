Jordan Poole Reacts to Big Herb Jones News
Herb Jones secured a major three-year, $68 million contract this week, securing his immediate future with the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones' newly acquired partner-in-crime for the upcoming season, Jordan Poole, was certainly pleased with the update and expressed as much on social media.
In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, Poole shared his feelings about the extension with a one-word message.
"😈😈 scaryy," Poole captioned a shared LeagueAlerts update about the recent contract signing.
The Pelicans have had a transformative offseason that began with the trade to acquire Poole in June, which sent stalwart CJ McCollum and center Kelly Olynyk to Washington in a three-team deal that also included the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans also acquired former Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney in free agency, signing the 10-year veteran to a two-year, $16 million deal last week.
Selecting Jones in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft is one of the few things the franchise has done right in recent years, as the 26-year-old has started all but nine games he's appeared in throughout his four-year NBA career. Jones did only play 20 games this past season due to a torn rotator cuff suffered in February but the defensive specialist is expected to be a full go for next season.
New Orleans opened its Summer League slate with a 98-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, although 2025 draft picks Jeremiah Fears (14 points), Derik Queen (13 points) and Micah Peavy (11 points) all reached double figures despite the loss.
Related Articles
Wizards Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Jordan Poole After Pelicans Trade
NBA Fans React to CJ McCollum Post After Trade
Warriors Champion Officially Signed by Pelicans in Announcement