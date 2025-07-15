Jordan Poole's Passionate Reaction to Reuniting With Warriors Teammate
The New Orleans Pelicans made a surprising trade earlier in the offseason, moving CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and an attractive return package. Poole is expected to be an exciting addition to play alongside Zion Williamson and New Orleans' impressive young core next season.
However, the Pelicans knew they still had some gaps to fill, and that is exactly what they went out and did after trading for Poole. In fact, they went and acquired Poole's former Golden State Warriors teammate, Kevon Looney.
Poole and Looney won a championship with the Warriors in 2022, and now the 6-foot-9 center is leaving Golden State for the first time in his career to reunite with his former teammate. Poole was recording a workout video when the news broke about the Pelicans signing Looney, and he could not have been more excited.
"Get the video right now, show the people," Poole said. "Live reaction. KL5. Let's go. Elite duo right here. Y'all don't understand. This is elite duo right here. KL5 gonna get me right. Back to it... That's fire. I'm so happy, bro. That's some of the best news I've heard yet. We got it all on camera."
"Hey, it's up," Poole said to Looney on the phone. "Oh my god. What's good with it, bro? We gonna run it back. Hell yeah, bro. Welcome bro. It's been a long time coming."
Poole was ecstatic about Looney signing with the Pelicans, and it is likely refreshing to have a familiar face join him as he enters a brand-new opportunity. Both former Warriors could play a huge role in New Orleans' journey toward the top of the Western Conference.