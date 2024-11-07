Jose Alvarado Makes History in Pelicans vs Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans were facing the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that was originally slated with a massive injury report. A report that included the likes of Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado. Fortunately for the Pelicans, all three were cleared to play before the game started.
Alvarado made his impact well known tonight by putting up 27 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on an even more impressive 71/100/0 shooting split. This stat line put Alvarado in the record books in the Pelicans franchise history.
According to Jim Eichenhofer, a Pelicans writer and co-host of PodcastPelicans, "Alvarado became the second player in franchise history to make all of his three-point attempts in a game while taking at least 7 (Bobby Jackson was also 7 of 7 in 2008)."
Alvarado is a Pelicans' fan favorite due to his constant energy and willingness to due to whatever it takes to help his team get a win. Most notably for the steals he obtains by sneaking up on unsuspecting opponents.
Alvarado is solidifying his place not only on his team but in the league, and if he continues to play at this level the Pelicans will have a tough choice to make once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
Unfortunately for Alvarado and the Pelicans, they weren't able to overcome the streaking Cavaliers and hand them their first loss of the season. The Pelicans will take on the Orlando Magic on November 8.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors