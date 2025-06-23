Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's NBA Finals Injury
There's no bigger moment in sports than a Game 7, no matter if it's home or away. With everything on the line, the 2024-25 NBA season comes down to a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder both seeking a championship that will define them for years to come. However, the game got off to one of the worst starts there could be.
Early in the first quarter, Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury, later revealed to be an Achilles injury. A moment that left NBA fans shocked around the world, players across the league poured in with their reactions, including a former New Orleans Pelicans guard who's now a New York Knicks star.
"Ty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Josh Hart said in a post to his X account. Hart wasn't the only NBA player sending messages, as LeBron James, De'Aaron Fox, and Draymond Green were among others. Going down with an injury at this point in the season is just crushing, and the players know that feeling more than anyone.
If the injury is determined to be an Achilles tear, it would be the third to happen to a star this postseason, with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks being the others. Haliburton, who has established himself as an elite point guard this postseason, could now be on a long recovery journey.
However, the Pacers will now be thankful they made a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week, where they acquired the rights back to their 2026 first.
