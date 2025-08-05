Kevin Durant's Blunt Two-Word Reaction to Controversial Kendrick Perkins Take
Today's world, inside and outside of sports, revolves around social media. However, that could have many more negative aspects to it than the surface shows.
The NBA has become a sport dominated by social media, whether it be players interacting with fans on platforms or the extreme level of discourse around the league that goes on. It can certainly have a positive impact, but former New Orleans Pelicans center and NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes it is one of the worst things to happen to the league.
"I would never take the guys, the Bill Russells, and what they had to go through for us to be able to perform at a high level, even be in the NBA. For the NBA to even exist. I wasn't there, but I will say, everyone has had their own form of adversity," Perkins said. "Back then, it was racism and death threats."
Perkins acknowledges what guys in Bill Russell's era had to endure, but makes a shocking comparison to what players have to deal with in today's game.
"But having to battle through the adversity of f****** social media as a player, elevates right up into that when you talk about mental toughness," Perkins continued. "I get it, people's lives were on the line. But mental health is a real thing, and we see so many guys logging off of social media... Everyone's affected in a different way, and I'm not trying to put the two together. All I'm saying is, this day and age, all of these guys are dealing with their own form of adversity."
Kevin Durant responds to Kendrick Perkins' take
New Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, who was teammates with Perkins on the Oklahoma City Thunder, bluntly responded to Perkins' unexpected take on X (formerly Twitter).
"Bad take," Durant responded to the video.
Many fans had similar reactions to what Perkins had to say.
"Except you can turn off social media..." one fan responded.
"Players don’t have to have social media or look at social media. Bill Russell’s era couldn’t just deactivate their accounts or not go online to avoid racism. Who the hell keeps giving this guys air time," another fan said.
"God awful take," a fan replied.
Durant is one of the only NBA stars who consistently addresses fans on social media, especially those who call him out with negativity, so he has as much of a feel for the impact of social media as anyone.