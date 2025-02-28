Kevin Durant's Brutally Honest Statement After Suns-Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns dropped their third straight game after a 124-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Thursday's loss was the Suns' 10th in the last 12 games, and the team is now five games under .500. Phoenix is now on the outside looking in for the Conference playoff standings as the 11th seed.
Devin Booker led all scorers with 36 points, while Kevin Durant chipped in 28. However, it was not enough to overcome Zion Williamson's first career triple-double, as the two-time all-star finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Suns. Durant talked to reporters postgame about the team's recent slide and whether the team still has passion.
"Most definitely. I feel like everybody wants to win," Durant said. "I feel like everybody's pissed off. When you see bad body language, that means people care. And guys care in this locker room, and I can tell they're pissed."
Durant has already been subject to future trade rumors, considering how disappointing this season has been. Star guard Bradley Beal missed Thursday's game with a strained calf, but the trio of Booker, Durant, and Beal has underperformed all season. The Suns currently have the highest payroll in the NBA.
Phoenix has now lost three straight games to the Pelicans, who are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Williamson is the fittest he's been since joining the Pelicans in 2019, reportedly down below his college weight at Duke.
Both teams square off again on Friday night in Phoenix in a back-to-back matchup.
