Key Pelicans Player Receives Major Injury Update After 10-Game Absence
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, New Orleans star forward Trey Murphy III is set to make his season debut on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. Murphy III has missed all ten regular-season games after injuring his hamstring during training camp this summer. Without the young sharpshooter, the Pelicans are 3-7 to start the year.
During a summer workout session, a similar scenario happened last season when Murphy III injured his left knee meniscus. He missed the first 19 games of the season before returning to the lineup to average a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists last year.
“Very tough,” Murphy told reporters about being hurt to start the year. “Not starting the season again hurts me a lot. Doing everything I can summer-wise to be prepared for a season and having that happen really sucks. But just looking at it with perspective, it could be a lot worse. Good thing it’s an NBA season. I’ll be there for the majority of it.”
If that happens on Monday, it will be a welcome sign for the Pelicans, who are dealing with numerous injuries. Aside from Murphy III, New Orleans is without CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson, who missed three of the last four games with hamstring soreness.
With so much firepower sidelined on the bench, the Pelicans are struggling on both ends of the court. The team is second-to-last in the league in three-point attempts, with 31 per game. Murphy III's specialty is long-distance shooting. He is one of only four players in franchise history to make more than 200 three-pointers in a season. The young forward and the Pelicans agreed on a rookie contract extension this summer for four years, $112 million.
