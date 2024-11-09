Key Player Leaves Game Early in Pelicans-Magic
During Friday night's game between the Magic and Pelicans, Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac injured his hamstring during the third quarter of the contest. Isaac was a perfect 4/4 from the field with 10 points and 2 rebounds. Orlando would him questionable to return with hamstring tightness, adding another injury to the already thin front court for the Magic.
Star forward Paolo Banchero and center Wendell Carter Jr. both missed Friday's game with injury, leaving the struggling Magic small up front. Isaac played nine total minutes, lifting Orlando's bench and giving them a spark once New Orleans made a comeback.
Via Orlando Magic PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @OrlandoMagic forward Jonathan Isaac is questionable to return tonight vs. New Orleans due to right hamstring tightness."
The Magic didn't need Isaac's presence in the fourth quarter after outscoring the Pelicans 30-16 in the final frame. New Orleans has now lost 9 of their last 11 games to the Magic, as they try to recover from the early season slump caused by a myraid of injuries.
Meanwhile, the Magic get back in the win column after losing their last six games. The Magic finished 47-35 last season, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Things have started slower this year for them, in due to the injury to Banchero. The all-star forward is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique.
Players like Isaac will be asked to step up in Banchero's absence. The 27-year-old Isaac is averaging 5.3 points and four rebounds so far this season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors