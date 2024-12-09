Key Player Ruled OUT During Pelicans-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs had an injury scare with star center Victor Wembanyama during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was able to return to the game after spending a brief period of time in the locker room.
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson also left Sunday's game against the Pelicans with a calf injury, but he will not return. The injury happened during the second quarter, with Johnson limping to the locker room after a non-contact play. San Antonio ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly after that.
Johnson played 11 minutes in the first half and scored eight points, dishing four assists. The Spurs suffered three injuries in the first half. In addition to Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell went to the locker room briefly, but both players returned shortly afterward.
Johnson is in his fifth year with the Spurs, having been drafted by San Antonio in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He averages 16.3 points and 5.5 assists throughout his career. The Spurs are 11-12 on the season and on a three-game losing streak.
The Pelicans are 5-19 on the season and are dealing with many injuries, including Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who are both out indefinitely with injuries. Sunday's matchup is the first of four this season between these teams.
