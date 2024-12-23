Knicks Announcer's Brutally Honest Zion Williamson Statement Goes Viral
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely while he nurses a hamstring injury suffered earlier this season. The former two-time all-star has played in just six games this year, averaging 22.7 points and eight rebounds on a career-low 45% shooting from the field. Injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his career.
During the Pelicans and New York Knicks matchup on Saturday night, legendary Knicks commentator Mike Breen made comments that went viral about Williamson's lack of availability to play consistently. During a shot of the Pelicans star on the bench, Breen remarked that while Williamson possesses immense talent, he can't stay healthy enough to showcase it.
“Zion Williamson in a familiar spot, on the bench in street clothes," Breen said. "Unfortunately, this amazing talent just has not been able to be healthy in his career."
Over his six-year NBA career, Zion has appeared in 190 games, less than half of all the games the Pelicans have played since drafting him in 2019. New Orleans agreed to a five-year contract extension with him in 2022, but the deal contained stipulations for weight mandates and game availability.
Failure for the former Duke standout to reach that would mean non-guaranteed and voidable money that New Orleans would not have to pay. Williamson played a career-high 70 games last season before injuring his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. The injury caused him to miss the playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams has yet to play in a playoff game over his career.
New Orleans has not provided an update on his status since the injury occurred on November 7th. The Pelicans are 5-25 this season, the worst record in the Western Conference.
