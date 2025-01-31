Kyrie Irving's Heartfelt Statement on Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has had a roller-coaster career in his six years in the NBA. He came into the league as one of the most touted players in recent NBA memory and was primarily thought of as the future of the NBA. Unfortunately for Williamson, his production has never matched his hyped, with injuries derailing much of his career.
Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, the two-time all-star has missed more than 50% of New Orleans games since that time. Williamson has faced massive criticism because of his unavailability in court. After Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Mavs star guard Kyrie Irving gave a heartfelt response when asked about Williamson.
"He's been through a lot in his personal life and just with injuries. He came into the league with so much hype and I think he lived up to the majority of it", Irving said.
He continued. "I just pray for him to be healthy and to stay focused on the craft... Outside of the personal stuff and the injuries, I feel like he's been a true professional and he's battled through a lot... When he's out there healthy, he's a heck of a player to go against."
The Pelicans star was dominant on Wednesday night, scoring 29 points in 27 minutes of play. Williamson is still on a minutes restriction since returning from injury on January 7th. He told reporters after practice on Thursday that he feels healthy enough to play more, but he's listening to the doctors about easing his way back into form.
Williamson has appeared in 13 games this season, averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and five assists this year. The Pelicans are 12-36, marking the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
