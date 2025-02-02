Latest Report on Brandon Ingram Trade to Toronto Raptors
A new report this week suggested the Toronto Raptors are a team to look out for in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram before the trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Raptors think pairing a player of Ingram's caliber with all-star forward Scottie Barnes would allow them to compete in the Eastern Conference. Toronto currently finds itself in 12th place in the standings at 15-33.
Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, so the Pelicans are likely to pull a deal on the former all-star before the deadline next week. Stein revealed additional details on what a deal for the former all-star would look like from the Raptors perspective.
"If the Raptors end up focusing on trying to make an Ingram deal happen, Brown's expiring contract would likely be pivotal in that move as well", Stein reveals.
He continues, "Agreeing on draft compensation with the Pelicans would figure to be the trickiest element to put the Raptors in a firm position to acquire Ingram, but landing him now could also set Toronto up to build a positive relationship with the 6-foot-8 scoring forward designed to create an offseason edge when it comes to re-signing him."
Ingram seeks a maximum contract extension worth about $50 million per season. That's an increase from his current $36 million per year, and the Pelicans cannot financially accommodate that. New Orleans already has high-valued contracts like CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, and they are currently over the salary tax. The Pelicans would love to take back expiring contracts, which could alleviate their books for next season.
Meanwhile, the Raptors could pair a premier scorer in Ingram with up-and-coming star Scottie Barnes in Toronto. The duo could prove to be a formidable tandem for years to come. The NBA trade deadline is February 6th.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors