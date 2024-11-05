Latest Report on Warriors Trade for $158 Million Star
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's name has been floating around in trade talks for much of the summer. The veteran forward is in the last year of his current contract with the team, and earlier reports were that the former all-star wants a maximum contract extension of around $50 million per year. There were reportedly inquiries from the Pelicans to other teams on what the framework of a trade would like, but ultimately, no deal materialized.
Monte Poole from NBC Sports Bay Area said, "Any chance of him (Ingram) coming to Golden State is minuscule." He continued, "No longer are the Warriors willing to jeopardize their bottom line, sacrifice a bundle of draft picks, or disrupt their roster for anyone who doesn't rate a consensus."
Golden State beefed up their roster to complement star Steph Curry with a better-supporting cast instead of depleting it to go deep sea diving in a move for Ingram. The Warriors added veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield this offseason through sign-and-trade deals and solidified their reserve backcourt with the addition of guard De’Anthony Melton. Despite losing Klay Thompson this offseason to the Dallas Mavericks and Curry missing three games already this year, the Warriors are off to a 6-1 record in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans look to play out this season with Ingram set to be an unrestricted free agent. New Orleans has needed him on the roster to help supplement the bevy of injuries the team has undergone. Ingram leads the team in points (24.6) and has appeared in every game this season. The Pelicans are 3-5 on the season.
