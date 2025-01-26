Latest Trade Update on Pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo With $158 Million Star
For months, the New Orleans Pelicans have been flirting around with the idea of trading former All-Star Brandon Ingram. It seemed like a deal was certain to happen in the offseason, but the team has remained intact throughout the 2025 season.
One of the teams reportedly inquiring about Ingram during the season was the Milwaukee Bucks. According to NBA insider Jaker Fischer, the Bucks had intentions of pairing Ingram with Giannis
Antetokounmpo.
“I have been told that Milwaukee is considering options to go out and improve on the wing,” Fischer said. “They checked in and were interested in the concept of Brandon Ingram back in December, but like that’s one conversation that I know hasn’t continued since he’s been injured."
Even though Milwaukee had interest, it seems as if that's died down as Ingram has dealt with a long-term injury this season. Ingram has only played in 18 games this season due to an ankle injury and has not touched the court since December 7.
Ingram's injury has been long enough that there should be legitimate concern over making a trade for him. It's getting to a point to where whoever trades for Ingram, likely won't even be able to use him this season. At that point, it becomes meaningless to make a win-now move like that for a team.
