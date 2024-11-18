LeBron James Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth-straight game on Saturday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans behind another strong game from Anthony Davis. Scoring a team-high 31 points against his former club, Davis also pulled down 14 rebounds in the victory.
While Davis led the Lakers in scoring, it was his star teammate LeBron James who took over in the fourth quarter. Scoring 11 of his 21 points in the final frame, James went off down the stretch to help secure this victory.
Also pulling out his silencer celebration, James was animated after his second big three-pointer of the fourth quarter.
When asked about this after the game, James got honest with reporters, saying that he was just living in the moment.
“Just living in the moment,” James said. “Being able to still make big plays and make big shots at this point in my career. That’s what you live for. You’ll never be able to get those moments back when you’re done.”
James has been open about this being the final stages of his NBA career. While the league’s all-time leading scorer looks as if he could keep playing for another several seasons, he does not plan on holding on as long as he possibly can.
Cherishing all these moments, James showed some emotion after taking down the Pelicans.
