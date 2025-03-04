LeBron James on Verge of Making Massive NBA History in Lakers-Pelicans
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players in NBA history, and arguably the best, and the thing that stands out most is his longevity. James is 40 years old, in his 22nd year in the league, and somehow continues to dominate.
Through 1,834 career regular season and playoff games, James has scored 49,999 and is now just one point shy of being the first player to ever hit the 50,000 mark.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, giving James a prime opportunity to reach the historic milestone.
James has recorded 41,837 regular season points throughout his career and 8.162 playoff points, setting the NBA record in both categories. Of course, at his peak, James is one of the greatest talents the league has ever seen, but he has consistently been a top player in the NBA for 22 years.
The Lakers are already on a six-game winning streak, but the Pelicans will certainly be trying to spoil James' historic night by upsetting them in LA. The Pelicans have surprisingly won five of their last seven games, and even though James will likely reach 50,000 career points within the first couple of minutes of Tuesday's game, that does not mean the Lakers can take the rest of the night off.
James is coming off of an insane month of February, averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists with 55.5/44.3/73.8 shooting splits through 11 games. The addition of superstar guard Luka Doncic seems to have fueled James to step things up alongside him, and the Lakers are thriving because of it.
James will undoubtedly reach 50,000 career points on Tuesday night, and continue to cement himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
The Lakers and Pelicans are set to face off at 10:30 p.m. EST in LA on Tuesday.
