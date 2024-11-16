Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers face off tonight in a game that'll be the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. What comes with playing on a back-to-back is a heftier injury report than normal, and both teams have a heavy injury report tonight.
The Pelicans have eight players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.
Zion Williamson is out due to a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out due to a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out due to a low back strain, Herb Jones is out due to a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out due to a G League assignment, CJ McCollum is out due to a right adductor strain, Trey Murphy III is out due to right hamstring injury management, and Dejounte Murray is out due to a left-hand fracture.
The Los Angeles Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable with left plantar fasciitis, Rui Hachimura is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Jaxson Hayes is out due to a right ankle sprain, Halen Hood-Schifino is out due to left groin soreness, Cam Reddish is questionable with a right peroneal strain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to right foot surgery recovery, and Christian Wood is out due to left knee surgery recovery.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
