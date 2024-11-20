Luka Doncic's Honest Kyrie Irving Statement After Pelicans-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks improved their record to 8-7 after a blowout 132-91 wire-to-wire victory over the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans. Mavs star Luka Doncic led all scorers with 26 points on 10/16 shooting, but he received plenty of help from teammates Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, who combined for 37 points on the night. Dallas dominated the interior of the floor, outscoring the Pelicans 66-34 in the restricted area.
After the game, Doncic spoke to the media not only about his team's blowout win in their second NBA Cup game but also about how his teammate Kyrie Irving "amazes him every day."
"I get to see it every day. It still amazes me to this day," Doncic said about his star backcourt mate. "It's unbelievable to watch him do it."
Irving is considered one of the best pound-for-pound guards in NBA history. His ball-handling, shot-making, and creativity are second to none, and paired alongside Doncic, make one of the most feared offensive backcourts in the history of the NBA.
The injury-riddled Pelicans had no answer for the dynamic duo on Tuesday night. New Orleans played without Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado.
Brandon Ingram did his best to keep his team in the game, leading a brief second-half charge that got the Pelicans within 12 points, but they got no further. The 41-point defeat was the largest of the season for the Pelicans.
New Orleans will travel to Cleveland on Wednesday night to face the Cavaliers, while the Mavericks will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Friday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors