Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Mavericks-Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks are facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night as they look to make it three-straight wins. Just 7-7 on the season, the Mavericks have been very up and down with their play.
Some of the early inconsistency for Dallas has been due to Luka Doncic not being quite at the level fans are used to seeing him at. Making just 42.5 percent of his field goal attempts (career-low), Doncic has been well-below the 48.7 percent mark he shot last season. That said, Doncic has still found a way to for his all-around production to be right on line with his career averages outside of the shooting.
Seemingly not 100% healthy, Doncic has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game with a right knee contusion. A final status for the star guard will likely be available shortly before game time.
Even without Doncic, Dallas should take care of business against a Pelicans team that is missing almost all of its top rotation players. Without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and other top players, the Pelicans have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for most of the season.
The Mavericks were in the NBA Finals last season, but they have not looked like the defending Western Conference champions to start the new year. As previously mentioned, some of that is due to Doncic playing below his usual level, but it seems to team is now paying more attention to his health status.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors