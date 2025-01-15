Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Mavericks
Ever since the Dallas Mavericks lost both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to injury, the team has found themselves in a major slump. The team has lost six of its last eight games but has the chance to potentially bounce back against a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team.
While Kyrie Irving returned against the Denver Nuggets in a loss last night, Luka Doncic remains far from that same level of return. Regardless, the Mavericks should still have enough to beat a Pelicans team with a 9-32 record.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic as out against the Pelicans due to a left calf strain. According to Jared Greenberg of TNT Sports, he should be expected to remain out for numerous weeks.
Through 22 games this season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals on 46/35/77 shooting from the field. For as tremendous as Doncic's numbers have been this season, he's already been disqualified for All-NBA awards due to the CBA's new rules. His disqualification serves as the perfect example of why the new rules were ludicrous, as everyone could unanimously agree that he deserves to be on that list.
Even though the Pelicans have been struggling for the majority of the season, they've actually won two out of their last three games, with wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. They also only lost to the Boston Celtics by one point. One would have to imagine that they're not simply going to roll over for this Dallas Mavericks team.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
