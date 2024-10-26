Major Shift in Ingram’s Game Could Convince New Orleans Pelicans To Pay Him
The New Orleans Pelicans were led to their second straight victory tonight by another electric performance from their star wing and fans are starting to get even antsier about his contract status.
Brandon Ingram has had a fantastic start to the 2024/2025 NBA season, which might just be the last one he plays in a Pelicans uniform.
Fans have taken notice to his wonderful play and are clamoring for the team to pay him in every post that the New Orleans social media team makes about him. It's clear that a lot of the city and fanbase still supports Ingram, despite the team's efforts to trade him away this past offseason.
The 27-year-old is entering what should be the prime of his career, but is currently without the expensive contract that he wants.
As a result, the Pelicans tried to shop him around during the offseason, but found no suitors. Losing him to another team in free agency would be the worst case scenerio.
He's taken to the court and might be letting out some frustration as he's been on fire to start the year. Over his first two games, the Duke Blue Devils product has already put up 54 points this season.
That includes a game-winning, clutch bucket against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
One of the biggest changes to his game so far this season, which could possibly lead to the team ponying up and giving him the money that he's searching for, is an increase in his three point attempts.
Over the last three years, Ingram has been more focused on being a mid-range assassin rather than a sharpshooter from deep. His three-point attempts dropped to under four per game and he was making under 1.5 per night as a result.
In a league that is so focused on being efficient from deep, this decline has certainly hurt his prospects for a big deal.
Now, between two games, the small forward has averaged 3.5 makes on seven shots. That's 50% from beyond the arc, which likely isn't sustainable for him, but the volume certainly is.
During the early years of his career, he was putting up closer to six threes per game. A jump up to seven isn't that big.
If Ingram can turn into a guy that can make 39% of his threes on 6.5 a night, giving him the contract that he is seeking would be an incredibly easy decision.
Most people around the league expect to see the North Carolina native moved this season, but New Orleans may be forced to reconsider if he keeps this up.