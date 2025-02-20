Mavericks Make Anthony Davis Injury Announcement Before Pelicans Game
The Dallas Mavericks made one of the biggest trades in NBA history, sending 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Mavericks received 11-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.
While many fans were upset about the thought of Dallas trading away their franchise cornerstone, the idea of a Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis duo was intriguing. Unfortunately for fans, they have not gotten to see much of their new-look lineup with Davis. The 31-year-old big man got injured in his Mavericks debut and has been sidelined since.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. While Davis is still sidelined, the Mavericks announced a promising update that suggests he could be nearing his return to action.
Via Dallas Mavericks: "Anthony Davis injury update: Anthony Davis, who suffered a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 against Houston, is making good progress. Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Get well soon, AD 🙏 #MFFL"
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game this season, but shined in his Mavericks debut. In his lone game as a Mav, Davis dropped 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists, showing off the potential of this new-look Dallas squad.
The Mavericks desperately need Davis back on the court to have championship aspirations, while the Pelicans are looking to pull off a road upset on Friday while the star forward is still sidelined.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors