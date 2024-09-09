Miami Heat Emerge as Possible Trade Suitor for New Orleans Pelicans Star
The New Orleans Pelicans are still being talked about quite often in the NBA rumor mill. Brandon Ingram is clearly not happy with the franchise and the Pelicans would likely love to move him.
However, they're not going to give Ingram away. The right trade has not been offered yet. However, if that deal is offered, they would likely be quick to pull the trigger.
One team that has emerged as a potential trade suitor for Ingram is the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report recently named four potential trade partners when it comes to Ingram. The Heat were the first team mentioned on their list.
With Jimmy Butler's future with the franchise uncertain, they believe that Ingram could be the future face of the franchise for Miami.
"Now, of course, Ingram isn't on track to be the next Butler. Far from it. And Miami could reasonably talk itself into Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro eventually replacing their current superstar. But adding Ingram could give those two a bit more runway. With his mid-range attack, decent playmaking and theoretical ability to switch between multiple defensive assignments, Ingram could be sort of a C+ or B- version of Butler."
Ingram would make a potential divorce between the Heat and Butler much less painful. From an offensive perspective, he would immediately become their most talented option.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Ingram shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 26 years old, Ingram would be a great long-term fit for whoever acquires him. Along with a trade would likely come an expensive long-term extension. That kind of move would make sense for Miami.
Pat Riley has always been open to being very aggressive. This kind of move would be right up his alley.
All of that being said, Ingram is going to be a name to watch very closely in the coming weeks. He may begin the season in New Orleans, but he would then become a very popular trade rumor candidate ahead of the trade deadline.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Ingram. For now, he's with the Pelicans, but that could change at any time.