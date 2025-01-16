Pelicans Scoop

NBA Admits Major Mistakes in Mavericks-Pelicans

The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Repotr for Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson looks down after loosing the ball later in the fourth quarter to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson looks down after loosing the ball later in the fourth quarter to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Wednesday night included arguably the biggest missed call of the NBA season. Missing a clear goaltending violation that would have put Dallas ahead with just a few seconds remaining, the officiating crew received a hash message from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after the game.

Kidd: “They didn’t see it. That’s the explanation. They didn’t see it… They didn’t do their job tonight…The league wants to get it right, the referees have a tough job, they clearly did not get that one right. It cost us the game… Hopefully the referees can be better in close games… No one saw the goal tend but everybody was there.”

The NBA has since admitted via its Last Two Minute Report that the blown goaltending violation was just one of two big missed calls in the final two minutes.

With 1:07 remaining, Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray should have been called for a loose ball foul.

"Murray (NOP) extends his off-arm into Gafford's (DAL) head/face during the rebound," the NBA wrote.

Additionally, the NBA admitted the blown goaltending call:

“Murphy III (NOP) blocks the shot attempt after the ball makes contact with the backboard and has a chance to score.”

There was one missed call the benefitted Dallas, as Klay Thompson should have been called for a traveling violation with 1:02 remaining.

“Thompson (DAL) lifts his pivot foot and returns to the floor before releasing the pass,” the NBA wrote.

This ended up being an inconsequential miss, as Dallas did not score on the possession.

