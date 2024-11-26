NBA All-Star Reveals Reason for Absence From Team
New Orleans Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray returns to the court on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. The former all-star guard missed the last 17 games with a fractured right hand, which he suffered during the team's season opener. After having surgery on his hand, Murray spent time away from the team to deal with a personal matter.
After Tuesday's practice, the dynamic two-way guard revealed he was dealing with some family matters that caused some mental pain. Murray said his mother recently had a stroke and needed some time to be away with the family to deal with her health and his hand recovery.
The dynamic guard said his mother is doing better, and he's ready to help the Pelicans make a push. New Orleans has lost nine of its last ten games, giving them the worst record in the Western Conference. Lack of health has been the biggest reason for the team's decline this year. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Brandon Ingram have all missed time this season.
McCollum, Murphy III, and Hawkins have returned to the court, and the Pelicans hope Murray can boost the team's anemic offense. New Orleans ranks last in the NBA in points scored and struggles to initiate their offense consistently. Murray gave the Pelicans a glimpse of his capabilities in the season opener, where he nearly notched a triple-double with 14 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds.
Head coach Willie Green says Murray will likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns on Monday, but his presence should be felt immediately.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors